The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zainab Balogun explains how medical disorder affected her marriage

Anna Ajayi

The actress suffered from stage two endometriosis.

Zainab Balogun suffered from a medical disorder that had an impact on her marriage [Instagram/ZainabBalogun]
Zainab Balogun suffered from a medical disorder that had an impact on her marriage [Instagram/ZainabBalogun]

Recommended articles

In an intimate conversation with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the actress candidly shared her experiences with the medical disorder that affected her for over two decades.

Endometriosis is a condition in which the tissue lining the uterus grows outside of it, leading to symptoms such as severe pain, heavy bleeding, irregular periods, and potential fertility issues.

Balogun courageously disclosed the challenges she faced due to this condition and credited her husband, Dikko Nwachukwu, for his unwavering support throughout her journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about her husband's role during her battle with endometriosis, the actress responded, "Yes, of course, my husband was supportive. You know, you have to take the village mentality when it comes to dealing with something as big as this. You realise that you are going to need the therapist, the back-rubber, and the make-me-laugh person. So, it would be hard to do something like this alone [without the support of my husband]. Not even just because of the physical aspects, but more so, the mental and emotional aspects."

In addition to discussing her battle with endometriosis, the actress touched on her decision not to share photos from her wedding in 2018 publicly.

She expressed her desire to keep her personal life private and stated, "I did not share my wedding photos. I don't know who did it. The only person who had permission to share one image, which was like a beauty image, was my make-up artist. I was very comfortable with nobody seeing an image from my wedding. I mean, my personal life is very personal. It's not out for public consumption because that is not my work, that's my life."

Zainab Balogun is a model, television presenter and Nigerian actress with noteworthy performances in various Nollywood movies such as God Calling, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, and Sylvia.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don't expect any ungodly or dirty lyrics in my songs - Spyro

Don't expect any ungodly or dirty lyrics in my songs - Spyro

Naira Marley’s daughter brags about father’s wealth

Naira Marley’s daughter brags about father’s wealth

Hollantex & Diamond Platnumz tease their collab on Instagram

Hollantex & Diamond Platnumz tease their collab on Instagram

Zainab Balogun explains how medical disorder affected her marriage

Zainab Balogun explains how medical disorder affected her marriage

Sina Rambo's wife, Heidi Korth publicly announces divorce

Sina Rambo's wife, Heidi Korth publicly announces divorce

KCee is making a full circle 10 years after 'Limpopo' [Afrobeats Throwback]

KCee is making a full circle 10 years after 'Limpopo' [Afrobeats Throwback]

Caroline Danjuma wants to reconcile with ex-husband on one condition

Caroline Danjuma wants to reconcile with ex-husband on one condition

Mr. Eazi announces Choplife Soundsystem world tour

Mr. Eazi announces Choplife Soundsystem world tour

Tiwa Savage returns with new hit single 'Pick Up'

Tiwa Savage returns with new hit single 'Pick Up'

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kate Henshaw and her beautiful daughter, Gabrielle [Instagram]

Kate Henshaw finally unveils daughter publicly

Shaffy Bello ended her marriage due to the challenges posed by long distance. [Instagram/ @shaffybello]

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

Portable Zazu welcomes a son [Instagram]

Portable Zazu announces the arrival of sixth child with Yoruba actress

Kizz Daniel and his fiancée have now separated. [Instagram]

Kizz Daniel hints at separation from fiancée