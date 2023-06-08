Zainab Balogun explains how medical disorder affected her marriage

In an intimate conversation with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the actress candidly shared her experiences with the medical disorder that affected her for over two decades.

Endometriosis is a condition in which the tissue lining the uterus grows outside of it, leading to symptoms such as severe pain, heavy bleeding, irregular periods, and potential fertility issues.

Balogun courageously disclosed the challenges she faced due to this condition and credited her husband, Dikko Nwachukwu, for his unwavering support throughout her journey.

When asked about her husband's role during her battle with endometriosis, the actress responded, "Yes, of course, my husband was supportive. You know, you have to take the village mentality when it comes to dealing with something as big as this. You realise that you are going to need the therapist, the back-rubber, and the make-me-laugh person. So, it would be hard to do something like this alone [without the support of my husband]. Not even just because of the physical aspects, but more so, the mental and emotional aspects."

In addition to discussing her battle with endometriosis, the actress touched on her decision not to share photos from her wedding in 2018 publicly.

She expressed her desire to keep her personal life private and stated, "I did not share my wedding photos. I don't know who did it. The only person who had permission to share one image, which was like a beauty image, was my make-up artist. I was very comfortable with nobody seeing an image from my wedding. I mean, my personal life is very personal. It's not out for public consumption because that is not my work, that's my life."