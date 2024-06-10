ADVERTISEMENT
Yvonne Jegede says she should have married for money and not love

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says in a new interview that she didn't feel financially supported by her ex-husband.

Yvonne Jegede was married to actor and rapper, Abounce Fawole before their split in 2018 [Instagram/IamYvonneJegede]
In a new clip from her recent interview with The Honest Bunch Podcast, the actress spoke about her marriage to ex-husband Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole and highlighted how things changed within the marriage.

She stated that when they got married, he began to pick issues with how she spoke to him and how he emphasised the age gap between them which he never did before.

She said, “He is eight years older than me. But the moment we got married, if I tell am say, ‘You dey crase,' he would say I’m disrespecting him. I would then be like 'It's the same me, same thing I've been saying for over 10 years.'"

Jegede then revealed that one of the reasons she left the marriage was because of financial capabilities.

"Let me just state the fact, I was bringing more of the money. Now I'm taking care of my son like nobody exists around me and it's not easy, it's not funny. I should have gone for money instead of love. Let me be very honest."

Her revelation led to a series of reactions from social media users and sparked discourse about financial responsibility in marriages. An Instagram user said, "May we not marry men who don’t take responsibility."

"As a guy, nor let money finish for your hand sha😢😢. Try ur best🙏," said another user.

Comments from Instagram users [instagram/The honest bunch] Pulse Nigeria

Another Instagram user said, "Anything a woman does for a man is never forgotten, but she might not always recall the times when the man supported her. Some women have selective memories, and it's like they have two sides to them."

