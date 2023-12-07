ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yvonne Godswill packs Ghana Jollof to Nigeria; says 'I disagree with Hilda Baci' (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Big Brother Titan stars Yvonne Godswill and Khosi Twala have overturned Hilda Baci's ruling on Ghana Jollof.

Yvonne Godswill
Yvonne Godswill

The Nigerian celebrity chef in a viral video sparked the Ghana Jollof versus Nigerian Jollof war again as she has declared her country's Jollof as the best, however, her fellow Nigerian, Yvonne Goodswill disagrees with her statement.

Recommended articles

Hilda Baci whilst speaking on a podcast has said that she has tasted Ghana Jollof and she can confidently say that it's not as good as Nigerian Jollof. The former Guinness World Record holder added that Ghana Jollof has no flavour.

Hilda Baci [Punch]
Hilda Baci [Punch] Pulse Nigeria

"Nigerian jollof is actually better than Ghana Jollof, I have been to Ghana, I have eaten their jollof, I have done a competition with a Ghanaian chef that made his best Jollof and I have seen the recipe," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hilda Baci continued that Ghana Jollof has no flavour as she said " but with Nigerian Jollof, Nigerians don't play with flavour building". The comments have once again reignited the Jollof war on social media as Ghanaians trash Hilda's opinion.

Yvonne Godswill, an Akwa Ibom born, in an Efik bridal costume
Yvonne Godswill, an Akwa Ibom born, in an Efik bridal costume Pulse Nigeria

However, Yvonne Godswill during an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana said she disagrees with Hilda's opinion.

Yvonne who was in Ghana with Big Brother Titan winner, Khosi Twala, appeared on Pulse Ghana's Fun Facts show as best friends. During the interaction, it was revealed Yvonne had packed Ghana Jollof to Nigeria because she loves it.

"I will miss the people, Ghanaians are so hospitable. I will miss the jollof" she said when she was asked what she will miss about Ghana if she goes back to Nigeria. Commenting on Hilda's statement, she said "I really don't know why she said it was flavourless".

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's not flavourless, let's star from there. Maybe it also depends on the chef that made it for her because I feel like the first time I had jollof here, I didn't like it but this time that I came and had jollof, for me to take packs back to Nigeria, you should know what it means".

Hear more from the best friends in the video below who shared their thoughts about Ghanaian men, their personal lives and so much more.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

All the spiciest reactions to Iyabo Ojo & Laura Ikeji's fight on 'The Real Housewives of Lagos'

All the spiciest reactions to Iyabo Ojo & Laura Ikeji's fight on 'The Real Housewives of Lagos'

TxC's track 'Turn Off the Lights' takes Amapiano to new heights with soulful narrative

TxC's track 'Turn Off the Lights' takes Amapiano to new heights with soulful narrative

Jackie Appiah gives Akosombo Dam flood victims life-changing jobs on 40th b'day [photos]

Jackie Appiah gives Akosombo Dam flood victims life-changing jobs on 40th b'day [photos]

Yvonne Godswill packs Ghana Jollof to Nigeria; says 'I disagree with Hilda Baci' (VIDEO)

Yvonne Godswill packs Ghana Jollof to Nigeria; says 'I disagree with Hilda Baci' (VIDEO)

Diddy has had enough of the sexual assault allegations against him

Diddy has had enough of the sexual assault allegations against him

Why I went for Big Brother Naija back in 2018 – Bam Bam

Why I went for Big Brother Naija back in 2018 – Bam Bam

'I had preeclampsia and nearly lost my baby Zendaya' - BBNaija star Bam Bam

'I had preeclampsia and nearly lost my baby Zendaya' - BBNaija star Bam Bam

Top 10 male & female duets in the Nigerian music industry since 2000

Top 10 male & female duets in the Nigerian music industry since 2000

Davido's 'Timeless' makes Billboard Staff list for Top 50 albums of 2023

Davido's 'Timeless' makes Billboard Staff list for Top 50 albums of 2023

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Comedian Buchi can now see and speak to his children whenever he wants to [Instagram/Buchicomedian]

Comedian, Buchi said he has been granted full access to his children

Singer Portable appears at the British Fashion Awards [Instagram/portablebaeby]

Portable makes waves chilling with Skepta at the British Fashion Awards

Mr Eazi

I was cancelled for saying Ghana influenced Nigerian music – Mr Eazi

Sean Diddy Combs now has four different sexual assault lawsuits against him in 3 weeks [REUTERS/Lucas Jackson]

Diddy has had enough of the sexual assault allegations against him