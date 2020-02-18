Yul Edochie says instead of breaking down on social media over bullying, it is best to ignore or blast the person.

The movie star made this known via his Twitter page on Monday, February 17, 2020. According to him, people need a thick skin to survive online bullying.

"The world is tough. So you must be tougher. You need a very thick skin to survive. When some1 insults you or your family on social media, DO NOT LET IT BREAK YOU DOWN. Use 1 of these 2 options. A: Ignore and block the person. Or B: insult the person 25 times more, then block," he tweeted.

Yul's tweet might be connected to the recent meltdown former Big Brother Naija housemate, TBoss had on Instagram. The reality TV star had cried out over the constant bullying her daughter has faced on social media.

One video that kept a lot of people glued to their phones over the weekend was that of former Big Brother Naija reality TV star, TBoss weeping over the bullying her child has faced on social media for a while now. [Instagram/OfficialTboss]

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Live on Sunday, February 16, 2020, where she slammed those who have called her daughter ugly.

The mother of one said despite the insults she has been getting over her child, her daughter remains her greatest and biggest achievement so far in life.

A visibly angry TBoss said she was shocked that people would casually walk into her comments section and say hurtful things about her child.