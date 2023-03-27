Yul Edochie says owning a man’s heart is not tied to food or sex

Edochie, who is married to two women, shared that only a man can know who owns his heart if he has more than one wife.

The actor made this known as he responded to a fan who questioned him about who owns a man's heart between a woman who can cook and another who is good in bed.

According to him, neither cooking nor being good in bed is enough to win hearts, as there is more to it.

“A man has 2 wives. The first wife is very good at cooking, the other one is good in bed. Question: who owns the man’s heart,” the fan wrote.

Edochie responded, “Ask the man. Only he can answer the question. Owning a man’s heart doesn’t come from cooking or being good in bed. There’s more to it.”

