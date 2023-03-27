ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yul Edochie says owning a man’s heart is not tied to food or sex

Babatunde Lawal

Edochie's advice comes as practical because he has two wives.

Yul Edochie
Yul Edochie

Recommended articles

Edochie, who is married to two women, shared that only a man can know who owns his heart if he has more than one wife.

The actor made this known as he responded to a fan who questioned him about who owns a man's heart between a woman who can cook and another who is good in bed.

According to him, neither cooking nor being good in bed is enough to win hearts, as there is more to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A man has 2 wives. The first wife is very good at cooking, the other one is good in bed. Question: who owns the man’s heart,” the fan wrote.

Edochie responded, “Ask the man. Only he can answer the question. Owning a man’s heart doesn’t come from cooking or being good in bed. There’s more to it.”

Yul Edochie [Instablog9ja]
Yul Edochie [Instablog9ja] Pulse Nigeria

Last December, the self-proclaimed proud polygamist made a public apology to his wife, May, for forcing her to accept polygamy. May accepted the apology but also maintained that she would not be coerced into accepting a polygamous relationship.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Vee says Nigeran men are better than UK men...at shouldering bills

Vee says Nigeran men are better than UK men...at shouldering bills

Rema's 'Calm Down' is the fourth most popular song in the UK

Rema's 'Calm Down' is the fourth most popular song in the UK

Yul Edochie says owning a man’s heart is not tied to food or sex

Yul Edochie says owning a man’s heart is not tied to food or sex

Mercy Aigbe struggles to stay awake after Sahur during Ramadan

Mercy Aigbe struggles to stay awake after Sahur during Ramadan

Pop sensation Lloyiso is Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising recipient

Pop sensation Lloyiso is Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising recipient

Thabang leaves 'BBTitans' with a hug from his lover, Khosi

Thabang leaves 'BBTitans' with a hug from his lover, Khosi

Blaqboi, Justin get evicted from 'BBTitans'

Blaqboi, Justin get evicted from 'BBTitans'

Yul Edochie urges men to keep confidence level high in approaching women

Yul Edochie urges men to keep confidence level high in approaching women

Amapiano star Focalistic will never water down music for social media trends

Amapiano star Focalistic will never water down music for social media trends

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido reportedly spends over ₦900 million on new Lamborghini [Gistreel]

Davido reportedly spends over ₦300 million on new Lamborghini

Nigerian celebrities who have turned to politics ( Credit: Punch Newspaper)

5 Nigerian celebrities who have lost elections

Omotola and Matthew Ekeinde

Omotola Jalade and husband celebrate 27th year as a couple

Actor Mawuli Gavor expecting first child [YabaLeftOnline]

Mawuli Gavor and partner expecting first child