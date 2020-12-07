Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has said his wife never frustrated him when he had no sustainable job.

The movie star made this known while reacting to a post on Twitter where a young man advised men to only get married when they have a sustainable job.

"Until you have a sustainable job, don't marry even if she say she will manage. It's a setup. She will later frustrate you," the tweet read.

The actor says "Different things work for different people." [Instagram/Instablog9ja]

While reacting to the post, Edochie said his wife managed him despite not having a sustainable job.

"I had no sustainable job when I got married. She said she'll manage. She never frustrated me for one day. It's been 16 years of marriage now. We are happy. Different things work for different people," he said.

Edochie and his wife celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary back in October.