Yul Edochie says he is not as controversial as people think

In a recent interview on his YouTube channel, Yul Eochie TV, Edochie shared that most of the negative things written about him are untrue. He was asked to describe himself, and he asserted that, contrary to popular opinion, he is unproblematic.

He explained, "A lot of people have written all sorts of things about me; you know me so 99.9% of what they have written about me is all false. But what can you do? I look at all these things and just ignore them."

Edochie described himself as a simple and down-to-earth person, contrasting this with the controversial image often associated with him.

"Yul Edochie is a very simple guy, a lot of people don't know that I'm very down to earth. I love God, I love humanity and I'm also an introvert. A lot of people don't know that I hardly go out; once in a while, I just go back inside," he said.

The actor refuted claims of being controversial, stating that he does not fight people but that "people seem to have a problem" with him.

"Also, I'm not controversial. Believe me, I am not, people think I am controversial but I'm not, honestly. Look at the things I do, you won't see me looking for anyone's trouble. I don't call names or call people out or fight anyone. I know, just put things about me and somehow people seem to have a problem with me. Why are they worried about my life?" he asked.

See the full video below: