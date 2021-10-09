Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has celebrated his daughter, Danielle, as she graduates from secondary school.
Yul Edochie celebrates daughter as she graduates from secondary school
Danielle is Yul Edochies first child.
Recommended articles
The movie star took to his Instagram page on Friday, October 8, 2021, where he shared photos from her graduation ceremony.
"Big Congratulations to my daughter, my first child @danielleyuledochie as she graduates from secondary school today," he captioned the photos.
"Mummy @mayyuledochie and Daddy are proud of you and we love you so much. Thank you to the Almighty God for all the blessings."
Congratulations to the Edochies from all of us at Pulse.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng