RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yul Edochie celebrates daughter as she graduates from secondary school

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Danielle is Yul Edochies first child.

Yul Edochie [Instagram/YulEdochie]
Yul Edochie [Instagram/YulEdochie]

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has celebrated his daughter, Danielle, as she graduates from secondary school.

Recommended articles

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Friday, October 8, 2021, where he shared photos from her graduation ceremony.

"Big Congratulations to my daughter, my first child @danielleyuledochie as she graduates from secondary school today," he captioned the photos.

www.instagram.com

"Mummy @mayyuledochie and Daddy are proud of you and we love you so much. Thank you to the Almighty God for all the blessings."

www.instagram.com

Congratulations to the Edochies from all of us at Pulse.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

Sanwo-Olu describes Tinubu as a legend, backs his 2023 presidency ambition

Sanwo-Olu describes Tinubu as a legend, backs his 2023 presidency ambition

AGN's president reacts to Chiwetalu Agu's arrest, says he shouldn't have worn the Biafran outfit

AGN's president reacts to Chiwetalu Agu's arrest, says he shouldn't have worn the Biafran outfit

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

Nigeria Army explains reason for Chiwetalu Agu's arrest

Nigeria Army explains reason for Chiwetalu Agu's arrest

Trending

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - Princess Shyngle on how she lost her pregnancy

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

Nana Aba Anamoah may face up to 12 months jail sentence over Range Rover gift

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and her mother selling pure water in Germany