'You selected yourself' - Falz responds to Sanwo-Olu's appreciation message

Babatunde Lawal

Falz has been a vocal critic of the Sanwo-Olu-led administration since the time of the EndSARS movement.

Falz and Sanwo Olu [NotJustOk]

On Monday, March 20th, Sanwo-Olu posted a message on his official Twitter handle thanking Lagosians for believing in and re-electing him.

He wrote, "I'm deeply humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support and trust of the good people of Lagos State. I'm honored to be re-elected as your governor and pledge to continue to work tirelessly to deliver a better Lagos for all. Thank you for believing in me."

Reacting to this, the singer quoted the tweet and retorted that everyone saw the electoral irregularities and that the governor selected himself. "You were not re-elected. You selected yourself. Everybody saw it unfold. You are only deceiving yourselves," he wrote.

Falz has been a vocal critic of the Sanwo-Olu-led administration since the time of the EndSARS movement, which witnessed the loss of many lives and properties. It came as no surprise that he didn't back the two-term governor in the just-concluded election.

Babatunde Lawal

