'You selected yourself' - Falz responds to Sanwo-Olu's appreciation message

On Monday, March 20th, Sanwo-Olu posted a message on his official Twitter handle thanking Lagosians for believing in and re-electing him.

He wrote, "I'm deeply humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support and trust of the good people of Lagos State. I'm honored to be re-elected as your governor and pledge to continue to work tirelessly to deliver a better Lagos for all. Thank you for believing in me."

Reacting to this, the singer quoted the tweet and retorted that everyone saw the electoral irregularities and that the governor selected himself. "You were not re-elected. You selected yourself. Everybody saw it unfold. You are only deceiving yourselves," he wrote.

