"One of the worst mistakes you can make in life is marrying wrong. Don't ever be pressured into quickly making that decision," she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

John's marriage to the popular filmmaker reportedly hit the rocks in 2021, after she shared a cryptic post on social media.

"Finally a free woman!!! God, I'm grateful for the good and bad times. Thank you for teaching me many lessons. And thank you for I know you will send the right man for me at the right time," she wrote.

Several reports at that time stated that the marriage crashed over eight months before she shared the post.