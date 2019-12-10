Yomi Black is making U-turn over the comments he made about Toke Makinwa less than 48 hours ago.

In a new post shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, the actor and comedian said what he shared on his Instagram page a day ago was only a copied post. According to him, bloggers were responsible for inciting a fight between Toke Makinwa and himself.

"On this issue, I would like to say I understand why Toke responded the way she did. The bloggers set a trap for her and she fell for it. I admit I saw Soji Ogunaike’s comment on Instablog and I thought it was very interesting, especially since Soji dared her to show how she made a living. I shared it because I really thought there was a lesson there. In the post, I made it clear that it was copied from Soji Ogunaike, but the bloggers reported the story and cropped out the credit to insight a war between Toke and I. They even made the headlines more interesting by saying I (Yomi Black) dared her to show how she earns her living.

"The truth is Toke and I go way back, because of our friendship, we have done a few projects in the past. As a young entrepreneur, you have to leverage your friends when you are growing. All of those projects benefited both of us in many ways, I remember at least one that benefitted us financially (a YouTube video campaign for Chicken republic in 2013). I also remember that I did a series of photoshoots for her to launch her Vlogs on YouTube. Fast forward to 2017, I was creating a big-budget Tv series #MRBADMUS, I had loads of opportunities to promote products, and naturally, I thought of my friends doing well," he wrote.

He went on to talk about all the business transactions he had had with Toke Makinwa in the past. Finally, he once again asked the media personality to tell people how she makes living for herself. [Instagram/YomiBlack]

He went on to talk about all the business transactions he had had with Toke Makinwa in the past. Finally, he once again asked the media personality to tell people how she makes living for herself.

"I reach out too many of them and offered to promote their brand on the TV show for free. I reached out to Toke especially because I wanted to compensate her for some of the projects we worked on in 2013 that did not yield financially, but at that time, Toke was at the peak of attention, so I am guessing she didn’t need it. So naturally, I gave that opportunity to someone else. The truth is I do love Toke and her ambition inspires me, only a few people can do what needs to be done to get the job. I am one, so I know the scarifies. Toke asked me a question that got me thinking “who have you helped?” The truth is I am a pillar of support to many people, and I do it without the cameras. Finally, I will say to Toke, I do not take offense with your backlash, I understand that the bloggers are to blame, I only wished you used that opportunity to tell us how you really make a living. Especially for the young ones watching," he concluded.

Yemi Black's latest statement is coming less than 24 hours after Toke Makinwa had dragged him on social media and called him a fool. [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

Yemi Black's latest statement is coming less than 24 hours after Toke Makinwa had dragged him on social media and called him a fool.

Toke Makinwa calls Yomi Black a fool...

It appears Toke Makinwa isn't going to allow Yomi Black to get away with the comments he made about her as she calls him an ungrateful fool.

The media personality took to her Instagram page on Monday, December 9, 2019, where she took the comedian to the cleaners. According to her, she had receipts of the times he had begged her for not one but several favours.

"Excuse me while I drop my crown for 5 minutes. Inside life...... this life is a pot of beans. Now, this is a public service announcement, if I have ever supported you with my time, platform, money, and more pls don’t ever come for me. You look stupid when you try. Some of you will be all up in the DM looking for favors yet want to sound Intelligent in these SM streets. Should we really tell Nigerians how you went from licking my ass to dragging me online? This world we live in is strange, I have messages from you like this one, I would usually look away cos you are not the first but Yomi, you ungrateful fool...read complete story here.

Toke's comments came barely 24 hours after Yomi Black had dragged her on Instagram over the comments she made about Cardi B during her visit to Nigeria. [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

Toke's comments came barely 24 hours after Yomi Black had dragged her on Instagram over the comments she made about Cardi B during her visit to Nigeria.