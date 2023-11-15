ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yhemo Lee's ex-girlfriend denies allegations that she cheated on him

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She stresses that she did not cheat in this relationship or any before this.

Yhemo Lee and Abisola broke up barely 5 months after they got matching tattoos [Torizone]
Yhemo Lee and Abisola broke up barely 5 months after they got matching tattoos [Torizone]

Recommended articles

Abisola addressed the rumours on her Instagram story on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, stating that she never cheated on the singer. She asserted that she had been advised by family and friends to ignore the reports, but her better judgement pushed her towards protecting her name and reputation.

Her post read, in part, "I have become aware of the allegations making rounds on various social media platforms against me. Allegations which are now currently trending on these social media platforms. I have been advised by friends and family that these allegations are not worth responding to or addressing in any way, but I understand that these allegations touch on my reputation and affect those who care about me, so for the sake of my reputation and loved ones, I have to respond. I would therefore like to categorically state that throughout the duration of my previous relationships, I NEVER CHEATED AND I WAS NEVER CAUGHT CHEATING."

Yhemo Lee's ex girlfriend's full statement [Instagram/Biisola_]
Yhemo Lee's ex girlfriend's full statement [Instagram/Biisola_] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

At the beginning of the week, it was noticed that Yhemo Lee and his woman unfollowed each other on Instagram. After that, social media users began to wonder what could have led to the split.

Then, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, reports of allegations that she cheated began to fly, garnering views and reactions from social media users. The reports are said to have originated from Snapchat, but at the time of this report, Yhemo Lee has not said anything regarding the breakup.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yhemo Lee's ex-girlfriend denies allegations that she cheated on him

Yhemo Lee's ex-girlfriend denies allegations that she cheated on him

'BBNaija' star Doyin slams fashion police for attacking celebrities

'BBNaija' star Doyin slams fashion police for attacking celebrities

Late rapper Oladips was set to release a new album on Friday

Late rapper Oladips was set to release a new album on Friday

May God forgive you all for bashing him - Singer Viktoh on Oladips' death

May God forgive you all for bashing him - Singer Viktoh on Oladips' death

Breath of Life Shines Bright: Unveiling the Magic of AFRIFF 2023

Breath of Life Shines Bright: Unveiling the Magic of AFRIFF 2023

African Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale releases new single 'Designer'

African Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale releases new single 'Designer'

Nigerian rapper Oladips passes away at age 28 after battling undisclosed illness

Nigerian rapper Oladips passes away at age 28 after battling undisclosed illness

Reekado Banks unveils new exciting single 'Fakosi'

Reekado Banks unveils new exciting single 'Fakosi'

Asake releases 'Lonely At The Top' remix featuring H.E.R

Asake releases 'Lonely At The Top' remix featuring H.E.R

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer Harrysong marries 30 women on the same day

Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer Harrysong marries 30 women on the same day

Keke Palmer has also filed for full custody of their son [.Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images]

Keke Palmer files restraining order against baby daddy over domestic abuse

Medikal

I support TikTokers, they’re important to the industry- Medikal

Da Silva and his wife Maryam Laushi [Linda Ikeji's vlog]

BBNaija's Leo Dasilva ties the knot in traditional ceremony in Kaduna