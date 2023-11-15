Yhemo Lee's ex-girlfriend denies allegations that she cheated on him
She stresses that she did not cheat in this relationship or any before this.
Abisola addressed the rumours on her Instagram story on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, stating that she never cheated on the singer. She asserted that she had been advised by family and friends to ignore the reports, but her better judgement pushed her towards protecting her name and reputation.
Her post read, in part, "I have become aware of the allegations making rounds on various social media platforms against me. Allegations which are now currently trending on these social media platforms. I have been advised by friends and family that these allegations are not worth responding to or addressing in any way, but I understand that these allegations touch on my reputation and affect those who care about me, so for the sake of my reputation and loved ones, I have to respond. I would therefore like to categorically state that throughout the duration of my previous relationships, I NEVER CHEATED AND I WAS NEVER CAUGHT CHEATING."
At the beginning of the week, it was noticed that Yhemo Lee and his woman unfollowed each other on Instagram. After that, social media users began to wonder what could have led to the split.
Then, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, reports of allegations that she cheated began to fly, garnering views and reactions from social media users. The reports are said to have originated from Snapchat, but at the time of this report, Yhemo Lee has not said anything regarding the breakup.
