Yemi Alade spoils her mum with brand new Lexus SUV on her birthday

Yemi Alade's mum's SUV is worth over N20M .

Nigerian music star Yemi Alade and her beautiful mother [Instagram/YemiAlade]

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has surprised her mother with a brand new Lexus SUV on her birthday.

The music star took to her Instagram page on Friday, October 1, 2021, where she shared a video of the brand new SUV.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUMMY❤❤ IM SOOO HAPPY YOU LOVE YOUR NEW CAR ❤ 💐🎂 🎂 Enjoy your Gift💋❤❤," she captioned the photo.

Alade's mum couldn't hide her joy as she was presented with the keys to the white Lexus RX 350.

The singer had earlier shared photos of her mum and her siblings on her Instagram page.

Alade and her siblings celebrated their mother on her birthday with a beautiful photoshoot.

