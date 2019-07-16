One of the cutest videos you'd be seeing on social media for a while is that of Yemi Alade and Beyonce together at the premiere of the movie 'Lion King.'

Yemi Alade took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, where she shared the video. According to her, she was excited to meet the music star at the premiere of the movie.

"I met A Queen,🦁 I mean @beyonce ❤ ,Oops I mean Beyonce as Nala🦁 in the Lion KiKing; European Movie Premiere ⚡⚡⚡," she wrote.

Just so we all know, Yemi Alade and Wizkid join the list of music stars that will feature in The Lion King: The Gift, the official soundtrack for the album which is titled.

Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi, Tekno and Yemi Alade join Beyonce on Lion King OST Album

The classic animated adventure and musical drama, Lion King is getting a remake. The remake will be released on Friday, July 19, 2019. Musical superstar and regal personality, Beyonce has been commissioned to curate and produce The Lion King: The Gift, the official soundtrack for the album which is titled. It is a 14-track album.

The album will be released on July 19, 2019, and it will feature Nigerian acts like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi, Tekno and Yemi Alade.

Wizkid is featured on a song titled, 'Brown Skin Girl,' alongside Beyonce's first child, Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce, and Saint Jhn. Tiwa Savage and Mr. Eazi featuring independently on 'Keys To The Kingdom.'