Yellow Card signs Psycho YP as brand ambassador

Rachael Akalia, Yellow Card’s West Africa’s Regional Marketing Manager, noted, "In the last few years, we have been at the forefront of fostering financial inclusion in Africa. As we proceed into the new year, we will not rest on our oars, but double down on ensuring crypto adoption by prospects and customers across the breadth and width of the continent. We see music as a special purpose vehicle with the potential to drive the message and acceptance of crypto for everyday use, helping the continent gain financial freedom and prosperity”.

Speaking at the signing, Psycho YP welcomed the partnership as an opportunity to foster financial awareness on the continent using music. He said, “Yellow Card has continually shown creativity in providing financial solutions across borders on the continent. And I am happy to be part of Yellow Card’s efforts to change the financial narrative of Africa and Africans using crypto."

Only recently, cryptocurrency price tracker, CoinGecko revealed Nigeria as the most “crypto-curious” nation in Africa in 2022. This partnership underlines the commitment by both parties to deepen the adoption of digital currencies in Nigeria and beyond, and follows a surge in Nigeria’s crypto trading volume, given Nigeria’s position as Africa’s second-largest crypto trading market. Furthermore, the partnership will see Psycho YP rallying youths to embrace a new era of financial opportunity, putting to good use his fresh and youthful aura which resonate with the youths on the continent and aligns with Yellow Card’s vision of a continent with borderless financial solutions driven by innovation.

