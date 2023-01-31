Yellow Card signs Psycho YP as brand ambassador

ADVERTISEMENT
As crypto enthusiasts usher in 2023 and the promises it holds for the crypto world, Yellow Card is going a step ahead to open the palace doors of possibilities for the teeming youths on the African continent. Recognising music as the common thread that ties Africans together, Yellow Card Financial, the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange in Africa is proud to tap into this undisputable passion point by signing a partnership with Nigerian-based alternative hip-hop rapper, singer, and songwriter, Nicholas Ihua-Maduenyi, popularly known as Psycho YP as its Brand Ambassador.

Rachael Akalia, Yellow Card’s West Africa’s Regional Marketing Manager, noted, "In the last few years, we have been at the forefront of fostering financial inclusion in Africa. As we proceed into the new year, we will not rest on our oars, but double down on ensuring crypto adoption by prospects and customers across the breadth and width of the continent. We see music as a special purpose vehicle with the potential to drive the message and acceptance of crypto for everyday use, helping the continent gain financial freedom and prosperity”.

Speaking at the signing, Psycho YP welcomed the partnership as an opportunity to foster financial awareness on the continent using music. He said, “Yellow Card has continually shown creativity in providing financial solutions across borders on the continent. And I am happy to be part of Yellow Card’s efforts to change the financial narrative of Africa and Africans using crypto."

Only recently, cryptocurrency price tracker, CoinGecko revealed Nigeria as the most “crypto-curious” nation in Africa in 2022. This partnership underlines the commitment by both parties to deepen the adoption of digital currencies in Nigeria and beyond, and follows a surge in Nigeria’s crypto trading volume, given Nigeria’s position as Africa’s second-largest crypto trading market. Furthermore, the partnership will see Psycho YP rallying youths to embrace a new era of financial opportunity, putting to good use his fresh and youthful aura which resonate with the youths on the continent and aligns with Yellow Card’s vision of a continent with borderless financial solutions driven by innovation.

Make your money move. Click HERE to sign up with the code - BIGYP or log on to https://explore.yellowcard.io/psycho-yp for more information.

Watch the official YouTube promo video here:

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByYellowCard

