The last 48 hours has recorded a tensed relationship between Nigeria and South Africa over the xenophobic attacks in the latter's country.

One celebrity who has learned his voice on the xenophobic attack is Nigerian rapper, YCee. In a series of posts shared on his Twitter on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, YCee slammed South African men over the xenophobic attacks.

It didn't end there as he went on to call out South African rapper, AKA over his now-famous meltdown when the national football team of Nigeria, Super Eagle, defeated that of South Africa at the just concluded Nations Cup.

"I don’t rate South African men at this point ... and I’m not trying to create any form of animosity between us and them (that they don’t already feel against us)It is really sad that In 2019 Xenophobia is what we are still facing and discussing as a problem.

"There is this subtle dislike that a lot of them (If not all) feel towards Nigerians and no matter how hard they try to hide it .. it eventually jumps out - like when AKA had a full childish grown man tantrum when they lost to Nigeria in the nations cup," he tweeted.

It didn't take time before AKA responded to YCee's tweet and it was not really nice as they both went back and forth.

"Are you talking about this guy?" AKA replied YCee. He went on to call YCee's narrative stupid as he also hates losing to Australia.

"South Africa and Nigeria is the continent’s BIGGEST RIVALRY ... a SIBLING RIVALRY because we are brothers and sisters ... I also hate losing to Australia for fucks sake. Let’s pull together as Africans and stop dividing ourselves. This whole narrative is stupid!!!" he added.