'I'll end it all by 9 pm tonight,' DJ Kaywise's Instagram post worries fans

On the afternoon of September 13, 2023, the record producer posted a cryptic message indicating that he is going to "end it all."

The tone carried a hint of exasperation as he stressed that he gave it his all. The post read, "I'll end it all by 9 pm tonight, I did my best."

The post has since sent his fans into a state of worry and they've taken to his comment section to appeal to the DJ not to make rash decisions. Others called for help, beckoning his family and friends to check in on him.

His fellow celebrities have also taken to his comment section in a haze of fear and panic, begging him to be strong.

DJ Kaywise has not responded to any of the comments and has not made any other posts since then.