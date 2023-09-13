ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I'll end it all by 9 pm tonight,' DJ Kaywise's Instagram post worries fans

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

This comes after he unfollowed his girlfriend and deleted her pictures on his page.

DJ Kaywise uploads a cryptic post on his Instagram. (Instagram/DJKaywise)
DJ Kaywise uploads a cryptic post on his Instagram. (Instagram/DJKaywise)

Recommended articles

On the afternoon of September 13, 2023, the record producer posted a cryptic message indicating that he is going to "end it all."

The tone carried a hint of exasperation as he stressed that he gave it his all. The post read, "I'll end it all by 9 pm tonight, I did my best."

ADVERTISEMENT

The post has since sent his fans into a state of worry and they've taken to his comment section to appeal to the DJ not to make rash decisions. Others called for help, beckoning his family and friends to check in on him.

His fellow celebrities have also taken to his comment section in a haze of fear and panic, begging him to be strong.

DJ Kaywise has not responded to any of the comments and has not made any other posts since then.

This is a developing story.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tems makes Times 100 Next list

Tems makes Times 100 Next list

Doyin tenders apology to Beauty for negative comments on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin tenders apology to Beauty for negative comments on 'BBNaija All Stars'

'I'll end it all by 9 pm tonight,' DJ Kaywise's Instagram post worries fans

'I'll end it all by 9 pm tonight,' DJ Kaywise's Instagram post worries fans

Pere and Alex's altercation leads to physical threats 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere and Alex's altercation leads to physical threats 'BBNaija All Stars'

Here's how CJ Obasi created the breathtaking visuals in 'Mami Wata'

Here's how CJ Obasi created the breathtaking visuals in 'Mami Wata'

Flytime Fest 2023: Dates revealed, waitlist now open

Flytime Fest 2023: Dates revealed, waitlist now open

Nancy Isime and Brodda Shaggi get hit by Cupid in Love In A Showroom

Nancy Isime and Brodda Shaggi get hit by Cupid in "Love In A Showroom"

How BBNaija's Princess learned to love the scar on her face

How BBNaija's Princess learned to love the scar on her face

'Orah' lands a distribution deal at ongoing TIFF 2023

'Orah' lands a distribution deal at ongoing TIFF 2023

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad has sadly passed away. (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Nigerian singer Mohbad has died at age 27

Seyi seeks to be forgiven and for all to go back to normal

I don't know where to go from here - BBNaija's Seyi Awolowo

Phyna says that she likes trouble[Carmart.ng]

BBNaija's Phyna responds to Chichi's ₦100 million lawsuit against her

Stan Nze and his wife are about to become parents [Legit.NG]

Nollywood actor Stan Nze and his wife are expecting their first baby