Armed robbers invade the home of Comedian Woli Agba in Ibadan

Babatunde Lawal

No life was lost during the robbery.

Ajewole, who is well-known for his hilarious comedy stemming from playing the role of a prophet, announced the incident on his Instagram account, @woliagba ayoajewole.

Although he didn't state whether anything valuable was taken, he thanked God that he and his family were safe and unharmed.

Woli Agba wrote, "Armed robbers invaded my house. God kept me and my family. Life wasn’t taken. l am grateful to God. And this is my testimony. I was not taken away suddenly. Help me praise God! Give God praise on my behalf my people."

The comedian's comment section has been filled with prayers and wishes from fans and many industry colleagues.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

