Armed robbers invade the home of Comedian Woli Agba in Ibadan

Ajewole, who is well-known for his hilarious comedy stemming from playing the role of a prophet, announced the incident on his Instagram account, @woliagba ayoajewole.

Although he didn't state whether anything valuable was taken, he thanked God that he and his family were safe and unharmed.

Woli Agba wrote, "Armed robbers invaded my house. God kept me and my family. Life wasn’t taken. l am grateful to God. And this is my testimony. I was not taken away suddenly. Help me praise God! Give God praise on my behalf my people."

