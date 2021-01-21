Nigerian music star Wizkid's baby mama, Shola Ogudu has shown off her new man for the first time.

The entrepreneur took to her Twitter page on Thursday, January 21, 2021, where she shared photos of her new man.

"If Happiness, Love, Peace, and Joy were HUMANS SMILE JESUS LOVES YOU," she captioned the photos.

It is not clear when the two started dating as this is the first time the mother of one will be sharing photos of her man.

Shola is the popular first baby mama of Nigerian music star, Wizkid.

Her relationship with Wizkid, can be described as one of the most dramatic ever recorded in the celebrity world.

At the age of 19, she met Wizkid and soon enough was pregnant for him.

"I remember the day I found out I was preggers! After 5 monthsss… Damn!!! I Swear I died and rose again!" she revealed in 2015 to Y Naija.

They went on to welcome their only child, Boluwatife, together.