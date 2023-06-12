Wizkid unfollows every celebrity on Instagram except Naira Marley

The artist made headlines after unfollowing every celebrity on his Instagram, with the exception of Naira Marley, the founder of the Marlian music label.

The sudden decision by Wizkid has left fans suspicious, as they speculate about the possible reasons behind this move.

This is not the first time the singer's Instagram activity has grabbed attention.

In 2022, he unfollowed everyone on his account, and in 2019, the singer caught the public's attention when he cleared his entire timeline, deleting all his posts.

These actions have added to the mystery surrounding his social media behaviour.

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, has become a prominent figure in the contemporary Afrobeats music scene.

Recognised as one of the most significant and influential African artists of all time, the singer rose to fame after the release of his debut studio album, "Superstar" in 2011.

The album featured popular singles such as Holla at Your Boy, Tease Me/Bad Guys, and Don't Dull.