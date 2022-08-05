Watch: Wizkid thrills over 20,000 fans at Gamers8 eSports concert in Saudi Arabia

The event which is currently ongoing, took place at the iconic NXT LVL Arena at the Riyahd Boulevard in Saudi Arabia.

The Gamers8 festival has so far brought, fun-packed events, shows and futuristic experiences that bring the virtual world of gaming to fans and lovers of the platform.

With more than 1,000 activities and attractions, the gaming concert is set to run every Thursday from July 28 through till Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Twitter/@wizkidayo

Wizikd was slated to headline Week 4's concert which featured a host of other global musicians such as R3HAB and Afrojack.

The Afrobeats superstar thrilled fans at the NXT LVL Arena with a stunning performance of some of the biggest hits in his career including his first global hit Ojuelegba as well as a host of other hits amongst which were Soco, Come Closer and the highly-acclaimed 'Essence' in which he featured Afrobeat songstress Tems off his 2020 album, Made In Lagos.