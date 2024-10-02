ADVERTISEMENT
Wizkid begins assaults on Davido, calls him talentless

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

It has been a decade, yet it seems like this beef is not ending anytime soon.

Wizkid trolls Davido on X, calls him wack
It all began in the late hours of October 1, 2024, when Wizkid took to the microblogging platform X with a subliminal tweet, "Beg me! just like …" After his post, it didn't take much time for his fans and other X users to decipher that the post hinted at a viral video of Davido.

His first post raked various reactions from his fans and even Davido's fans, leading to heated disputes between them in the comment section. However, the singer did not stop there.

Wizkid's fan tweeted at him, saying, "Wiz at this point, anytime you like, you drop the Album. Na dem need us," and in response, the singer said, "Bingos got nothing on starboy General!! till infinity."

Relentless, he said in another post, "Frogido!," throwing shade at Davido, yet again.

"Pussy boys dropping mids again! 80 trash ! We got 80 albums for any song y’all drop! Pussy boys!" Wizkid wrote.

When an X user asked Wizkid, "So if you no beef @davido your song won’t sell ??," he replied, "I don’t beef wack niggas! We all know he’s wack! No talent!"

The Afrobeats star's decade-long beef and rather tumultuous relationship dates back to 2014. Back then, on July 28, Wizkid put out a post on Twitter (Now X) after his show his New York and ahead of his London concert. In the tweet, Wizkid said "proper shows, proper venues," in what was considered a diss at Davido, who also recently held his concert.

Then Davido took a swipe at Wizkid on Snapchat. In the post, Davido stated that the "Pon Pon" sound was the popping sound and all other sounds were "less" in what was considered to be a dig at Wizkid, who teased his third album, 'Sound From The Other Side'.

It was all downhill from there.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

