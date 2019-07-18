Wizkid's 3rd baby mama, Jada Pollock has come out to say she is not responsible for the post on her Instagram page which went viral on July 17, 2019. She says her Instagram account was hacked.

The manager and baby mama to the music star made this known via her Instagram stories on Thursday, July 18, 2019. According to her, the page was compromised but has been recovered.

"My account was hacked in the late hours of Monday morning and my Instagram account was compromised. I can guarantee that the statement written was not by my hand. I can only apologise for any confusion, this may have caused. I have now recovered my account," she wrote.

Jada Pollock's statement is coming barely 24 hours after a post where she accused Wizkid of domestic abuse was shared on her page.

Even though the post was later deleted, it had already gone viral, sparking off a lot of conversation on social media.

Wizkid's 3rd baby mama accuses Star Boy of domestic violence, manager refuses to comment

Pollock took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, where she shared a statement about her alleged abusive relationship with Wizkid. According to her, she has been covering up for him for years and can no longer keep quiet about it.

"From today I and Ayo no longer work together. I've been in an abusive relationship with him for years covering for him time and time again. And I'm tired. Wiz continuously puts his hand on me, leaves me with bruises that I cover up from the world including my family and friends. It often feels like we are war in the same house. I have done all I can do to keep this all together but from today I let go. You can support someone as much as you can but at some point, you have to value yourself. I can't raise my son in this kind of environment," she wrote.

Pulse reached out to Wizkid's manager, Sunday Are for a statement and he declined to comment on the issue. Wizkid's second baby mama, Binta Diallo was among the early birds who commented on Jada's post on Instagram.