Williams Uchemba says fraudsters are using his name to swindle people of their money on social media.

Reacting to claims by a US-based activist, Edafe Okporo who said he was asked by the actor to pay $1000 fair a programme, Williams said the story was untrue. According to him in a series of videos on his Instagram page, he said fraudsters are beginning to use his name to swindle people of their cash.

This is not the first time a Nollywood actor will be coming out to appeal to fans and the general public not to fall for these fraudsters who have devised a means of using their photos to defraud innocent people.

Recall that during an exclusive interview PULSE, Mike Ezuruonye talked about the numerous times his name had been used to defraud foreigners.