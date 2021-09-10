The movie star who has become famous for his philanthropic gestures made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

"Few years ago, I was laying in my bed in California when I got an instruction, very clear and sound instruction from God to go to Nigeria and free people from poverty, at first I acted like I didn’t hear because in my head God can’t tell me to leave the beautiful life he has given me and the little savings I have to enter the slums in Nigeria and help strangers I don’t even know," he wrote.

"One might ask how does God even talk to people? well one of the ways you know is God/Holy Spirit talking is he tells you what you know you can never tell yourself and what your flesh will not be comfortable with."

"The voice was constant for weeks so in other not to act as though I am disobeying I started helping some few white people in the streets of Los Angeles( still have some of the videos in on my page) but I noticed that the more I do that the more i feel guilty, empty and out of line from Gods plan because it was not what I was instructed to do."

" It took me 2 months to finally agree to travel to Nigeria and immediately I landed in Lagos from nowhere a heavy compassion for the less privilege quadrupled in my heart, I was thinking God will give me billions as he has asked me to help people but instead of money he gave me a heart of compassion for the poor and before I knew it I started to empty my account to help people."

Aside from being a movie star, Uchemba is known for giving succour to the poor in society.

The movie star shocked millions of social media users in 2020 when he rescued a family living under a telecom mast.