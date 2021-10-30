Will Smith says he thought of committing suicide

The veteran rapper and movie star made this known during the recording of the taping of a YouTube series about physical fitness and weight loss.

In the trailer for the YouTube series “Best Shape of My Life,” in which he sets out to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks, the actor sat with his three children where he talked about the journey so far.

“When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life physically, but mentally I was somewhere else,” he said.

“I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself. That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide.”