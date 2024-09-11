ADVERTISEMENT
Why not Wizkid or Drake? - Tems reacts to rumours she was pregnant for Future

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She has heard the rumours and is puzzled about the choice of Future as the alleged father.

Tems is not pregnant, and not for Future either [Instagram/Temsbaby]
Tems is not pregnant, and not for Future either [Instagram/Temsbaby]

Tems appeared as a guest on the recent episode of The Breakfast Club, where she discussed her music, tour and Afrobeats in general. She was then asked the wildest thing she had ever heard about herself.

After some thought, she pinpointed the rampant speculations from earlier in the year that claimed that she was pregnant for Future, who already has eight baby mamas.

Tems responded, "The wildest thing I've heard about myself is probably the pregnancy, I don't know where it came from; I have no clue. I was just minding my business being homeless but it was all so crazy and I think it's because of people recognising me."

The speculation, which Tems described as one of the most outlandish she has ever encountered, had caught her completely off guard.

"Oh yeah, I feel like people just take the most controversial thing you can think of. I was thinking, why am I pregnant? And for Future? Why Future? Why him? That's the craziest thing, why not WizKid? Why not Drake? Why not someone else? It would be the same thing but with Future, it's extreme," Tems explained.

The host asked in between laughter, "Did you have to clear up the rumours with family members? Did they call you up like, 'I heard this?'"

"My family members would just send me prayers, prayers like 'you won't be pregnant for any type of future in Jesus name.'" Tems replied.

See the full interview below:

