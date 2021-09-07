Why celebrity marriages crash [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

This was more than the regular name-calling and slut-shaming drama between the former lovebirds.

That day stood out because the controversial actress mercilessly dragged Olakunle.

She made the famous '' He can't stay inside a woman for more than 40 seconds. My son was the longest sex, one minute," statement. For many 'social media in-laws' of the former couple, it was time for them to call a truce.

Dikeh may be one of the most popular actors in the country, but her frustrations were valid and human-like.

Yes, some celebrities have gone the extra mile especially on social media when their marriages were in trouble.

They called out their partner and didn't even give a damn about the consequences of their actions.

Let's all ask ourselves this question 'Haven't we at one point or the other gone mad over something that didn't sit right with us?' If your answer is yes then waking up to the news of Annie Idibia dragging her husband 2Face on Instagram shouldn't come as a surprise.

Even the 'Africa Queen' has the right to drop her crown and fight dirty now and then as expected.

Celebrities are masters of portraying their marriages as the perfect union but that doesn't mean doesn't mean we shouldn't expect the worst to happen.

Alexx Ekubo was about to walk down the aisle with Fancy Acholonu when that engagement crashed.

This was an engagement that many fawned about on social media with God when' 'awwww' 'God am a gutter?' comments.

But marriage crashes are not peculiar to these celebrities; from all walks of life, couples fall out and split.

That's the point of this article, to infer that these celebrities are just humans. Despite their fame, they are still like everyone of us and should not be blamed them for walking away from situations that are no longer convenient to them.

Anita Okoye said in the petition she filed before a court in Nigeria to dissolve her marriage to Paul Okoye (PSquare), that they no longer share a mutual conjugal relationship as husband and wife.

Her action had nothing to do with her celebrity or the fame of her husband. Who would be happy in a marriage when there are no 'za oda room' activities?

Will there be more celebrity marriages in the gutter? The answer is YES! Will more celebrity couples drag each other on social media in the future? Oh yes!

Expect to read threads, epistles and even press statements on why some of these guys are no longer in love with each other.