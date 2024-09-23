ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerian singer Rema reacts to 'devil worship' claims

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He stresses that his music, visuals and fashion choices are all art!

Rema dismisses the 'devil worship' speculations [Instagram/heisrema]
Rema dismisses the 'devil worship' speculations [Instagram/heisrema]

Recommended articles

During a recent sit-down on the Kids Take Over podcast, Rema dismissed the allegations, describing them as the "craziest thing" he has seen about himself. He explained that the imagery and colours used in his work are simply artistic choices, emphasising that the recent “rabbid phase” featuring the use of red has been misunderstood.

"The craziest thing I've seen online about me is that I worship the devil; they say I worship the devil," he stated.

"It's not important to respond to those claims; I feel like it's a waste of time. Sometimes it's just really the colours my team and I use to dominate an image. The rabbid phase was about red and people were just scarred about red and I'm like, 'Yo, it's red.' If you see a beautiful lady in a red dress, you won't call her the devil, so why are you calling me the devil?" he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also highlighted the influence of his Edo culture on his music visuals and expressed frustration at how some people label his culture as "devilish" simply because they don’t understand it.

Rema's creative direction has often been seen as devilish
Rema's creative direction has often been seen as devilish Pulse Nigeria

Rema continued, "Another thing is that my culture, the Edo culture, is not one that the world has been familiar with. It has not had a lot of ambassadors and is not one of the popular traditions in the diaspora. A lot of people are familiar with other cultures and if they don't understand it, they label it devilish."

The Ozeba singer stressed that he does not bother addressing the claims and he deems it a waste of time.

"It's literally one Google search away and they want me to explain it and that's a waste of time," he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer asserted that he refuses to take his time to explain his direction to people who misunderstand.

"So will I do the music, videos, and creative direction and still come and explain it to y'all? Hell no! That's why it's art, you see it and make a meaning for yourself. I feel like it's the same thing with music and imagery, it will speak to you how It needs to and if you call it the devil. Bless," he concluded.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ama Psalmist, Director Pink, others nominated for TFAA prize For Film

Ama Psalmist, Director Pink, others nominated for TFAA prize For Film

Cynthia Morgan calls Davido out over being 'annoying'

Cynthia Morgan calls Davido out over being 'annoying'

Asake joins Davido and Wizkid in making O2 Arena history

Asake joins Davido and Wizkid in making O2 Arena history

Nigerian singer Rema reacts to 'devil worship' claims

Nigerian singer Rema reacts to 'devil worship' claims

'After completing 2 seasons, the challenges become familiar'-Roger Ofime on Wura season 3

'After completing 2 seasons, the challenges become familiar'-Roger Ofime on Wura season 3

Eltee Skhillz premieres star-studded music video for 'Fresh Like Chief Ikuku'

Eltee Skhillz premieres star-studded music video for 'Fresh Like Chief Ikuku'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs under suicide watch following arrest for sex trafficking

Sean 'Diddy' Combs under suicide watch following arrest for sex trafficking

YO X wants to write his name in Nigerian music folklore [Interview]

YO X wants to write his name in Nigerian music folklore [Interview]

LB teams up with Peruzzi for new heartwarming tune 'Close To Me'

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has called Indrive out on social media [Instagram/AdunniAde]

Cab driver threatens to sue Adunni Ade for defamation, actress reacts

Charly Boy says people thought he was gay

Charly Boy reveals how living with gay, transgender people influenced him

Adunni Ade is a single mother to two cute sons. [Instagram/IamAdunniAde]

Actress Adunni Ade reveals how she balances work and personal life

Rema says his family is his biggest motivation

Singer Rema reveals his biggest motivation