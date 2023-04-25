The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

What is Bay Ice cooking with Davido?

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByBayIce

What is Bay Ice cooking with Davido?
What is Bay Ice cooking with Davido?

Recommended articles

Less than 48 hours after he performed on the largest stage in Lagos, a teaser video of what looks like a collaboration with Bay Ice has surfaced.

What is Bay Ice cooking with Davido?
What is Bay Ice cooking with Davido? Pulse Nigeria

In a video that shows 001, glasses, and a wristwatch, we're willing to guess that a new collection of glasses or wristwatches will be hitting our markets soon.

ADVERTISEMENT
What is Bay Ice cooking with Davido?
What is Bay Ice cooking with Davido? Pulse Nigeria

We're excited to see what this is.

What is Bay Ice cooking with Davido?
What is Bay Ice cooking with Davido? Pulse Nigeria

Bay Ice, don’t keep us waiting for too long.

What is Bay Ice cooking with Davido?
What is Bay Ice cooking with Davido? Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByBayIce

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What is Bay Ice cooking with Davido?

What is Bay Ice cooking with Davido?

Nedu claims many female realtors advertise houses seductively

Nedu claims many female realtors advertise houses seductively

Davido's 'Unavailable' tops UK Afrobeats Chart

Davido's 'Unavailable' tops UK Afrobeats Chart

Biodun Stephen's 'The Kujus Again' breaks box office records by opening with ₦17 million

Biodun Stephen's 'The Kujus Again' breaks box office records by opening with ₦17 million

L.A.X delivers feel-good music with 'No Bad Vibes' [Pulse Album Review]

L.A.X delivers feel-good music with 'No Bad Vibes' [Pulse Album Review]

Canadian actor Von Colucci dies trying to look like BTS singer Jimin

Canadian actor Von Colucci dies trying to look like BTS singer Jimin

Police confirm arrest of Empress Njamah's ex-lover, says he duped over 20 women

Police confirm arrest of Empress Njamah's ex-lover, says he duped over 20 women

Kinzo drops new project titled 'Discovery'

Kinzo drops new project titled 'Discovery'

Female fan fondles D'banj's private part on stage

Female fan fondles D'banj's private part on stage

Pulse Sports

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

AY, Basketmouth [Vanguard]

'I was happy the master called,' - AY recounts the only time Basketmouth apologised to him

Some Nigerian celebrities have kept gist of their separation and divorce away from the public [BellaNaija]

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian celebrities who quietly ended their marriages

Davido [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

Davido escapes onstage attack at Lagos concert

Simi and Adeukunle Gold

Adekunle Gold celebrates 10 years of 'magic' with Simi as she clocks 35