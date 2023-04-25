What is Bay Ice cooking with Davido?
#FeatureByBayIce
Less than 48 hours after he performed on the largest stage in Lagos, a teaser video of what looks like a collaboration with Bay Ice has surfaced.
In a video that shows 001, glasses, and a wristwatch, we're willing to guess that a new collection of glasses or wristwatches will be hitting our markets soon.
We're excited to see what this is.
Bay Ice, don’t keep us waiting for too long.
