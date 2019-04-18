Wendy Williams is leaving no stones unturned as she upgrades her personal security detail until her now ex-husband, Kelvin Hunter leaves her production set.

According to TMZ, Wendy Williams decided to hire three personal security details to her team to stand watch while she preps for and shoots her daily talk show, on which Kevin is still an executive producer.

Prior to the latest addition, Wendy had only one personal security guard on watch but had to increase it due to and heated event with Kelvin Hunter where he had to be restrained at some point.

This latest development is coming a few days after the TV host filed for divorce from Kelvin Hunter. It would be recalled that the divorce papers were served while Kelvin was still in the studio.

It's official! Wendy Williams files for divorce from husband

According to TMZ, the media personality served him the papers at the studio they both run together. There also report that divorce papers were served under tight security just in case the situation got out of control which didn't actually happen.

Wendy Williams is living her marriage of 22 years over "irreconcilable differences" which according to the divorce documents is the reason behind her decision. The documents state a "breakdown" of the marriage over a period of at least 6 months. She wants the court to determine an "appropriate amount" of child support even though their son, Kevin Jr., is over 18.

Over the last couple of months, there have been speculations that the marriage between Wendy Williams and Kelvin Hunter was about to hit the rocks. However, Wendy Williams had come out at several occasions to deny the rumours...well it was only a matter of time.