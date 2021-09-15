RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wendy Williams tests positive for ‘breakthrough case of Covid-19’

The TV host is currently undergoing quarantine and full recovery.

American TV show host Wendy Williams [Instagram/WendyShow]

American TV host Wendy Williams has delayed the resumption of her show after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Instagram account of “The Wendy Williams Show” announced Wednesday, September 15, 2021, that the daytime host, 57, is battling a “breakthrough case of COVID-19.”

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” the statement began.

“To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on Monday, October 4th.”

A source confirmed to Page Six on Wednesday that Williams has gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

