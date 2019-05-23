Wendy Williams son, Kelvin Jnr has been arrested after getting into a fight with his dad and breaking his nose.

According to TMZ, Wendy Williams had taken her son to their family home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, to pick up some stuff from the house. She then left the young man in the house.

TMZ reports that Kelvin Jnr didn't know that his father, Kelvin Hunter was in the house as they both left the house and went out to shop for a few items. Things took a different dimension at the parking lot of the shop when they both got into a heated argument.

Kelvin Hunter had accused Wendy Williams of brainwashing their son as he seeks for spouse support. Kelvin Jnr then reportedly punched him on the nose which left him with a broken nose.

The police were called in and Kelvin Jnr was arrested. However, Kelvin Hunter has refused to press charges apparently because of his relationship with his son. It would be Wendy Williams filled for divorce from Kelvin Hunter about a month ago.

Wendy Williams files for divorce from husband

According to TMZ, the media personality served him the papers at the studio they both run together. They also report that divorce papers were served under tight security just in case the situation got out of control which didn't actually happen.

Wendy Williams is living her marriage of 22 years over "irreconcilable differences" which according to the divorce documents is the reason behind her decision. The documents state a "breakdown" of the marriage over a period of at least 6 months. She wants the court to determine an "appropriate amount" of child support even though their son, Kevin Jr., is over 18.

Over the last couple of months, there have been speculations that the marriage between Wendy Williams and Kelvin Hunter was about to hit the rocks. However, Wendy Williams had come out at several occasions to deny the rumours...well it was only a matter of time.