These women have achieved a lot career-wise over the years, making them two of the biggest singers to come out of Nigeria. Recently they co-produced their first movie together, 'She Is' and also starred in it. We got to talk to them about their relationship as friends over the years and how they have been able to maintain that bond.

Trust me when I say these women aren't just super talented but have a very huge sense of humour which kept us all laughing throughout the interview.

Interested on how they have been able to remain close friends over the years despite their busy schedules and careers, Omawumi in her usual jovial style started off by expressing her tiredness for her relationship with Waje but went to reveal that it all boils to understanding each other which has been the bedrock of their friendship.

"We've been friends for like over a decade! Yes. Can you see how difficult it is...women being friends, can't you see how difficult it is, I don lose weight based on how difficult...you are so difficult Waje. [General Laughter] In all seriousness it just boils down to taking away (Hisses) just understanding each other, I believe. The same emotions always comes up, its not like we too special that we are devoid of it...there are sometimes she feels like slapping me, there are sometimes I feel like hitting her...but you go see say if Waje touch me I don lose weight drastically [General laughter again] Waje get one born, if she blows you, you go just paralyse. It's not always easy but we try to rise above it all the time and make the best of each other and we have a lot of things in common, you know...we pray a lot together, it helps," Omawumi reveals.

In the same vein, Waje went to talk about how their friendship has lasted for long because they share the same goals and aspirations.

"Well, it is because of my loving heart [General laughter] To be honest, Iron sharpeneth Iron, that's how I see it. Over time and over the years, we've come to understand that our friendship for us is not just about us but is also about people that have met us, the industry that we are in the cycle as well. Omawumi is not a woman that I believe is just here to create good music or create content for the fun of it but she is also about impacting people. So we share the same vision, we share the same burdens. Today while we were coming here, we were actually talking about a tragedy that happened somewhere in Lagos and these are the things we feel and these are the things that connect us together in a way. We are family oriented. We have families that we are very passionate about...the girl is alright. We've gone past being friends, people describe us as friends, we get but we've gone past being friends, we have become family...

Omawumi cuts in to add to Waje's statement by revealing that even their families are now involved in their relationship to the point where her husband gets bothered if he doesn't see her with Waje in two days

Omawumi adds ''I want to buttress what she just said. There times when everyone is just in their own space, trying to sort out different things, you'd see one person say I have not heard from Omawumi or I have not heard from Waje. My husband will say 'I have not heard from Waje' and I'll say, Waje is busy and he would say 'It's been two days now and I have not seen the two of you,'...you know, I think that's how it is. And anytime we sit down, we can actually start off the conversation with gossip which is refreshment but as time goes on, there are times when we start inspiring, aspiring of things to make the society better, then we will now say father all these things we are saying, we are not moving blindly, we have to move with the auction of the holy spirit, we go come enter prayer," she added.

Omawumi and Waje have for the first time co-produced a movie, 'She Is' together which was star-studded. From Somkele Idhalama to Desmond Elliot, Chiwetalu Agu, Frank Donga, Mawuli Gavor, Bishop Okon, Linda Ejiofor, and Ali Baba, the movie indeed will leave movie lovers to spellbound.