Veteran Nollywood actor Dejumo Lewis dies at 80

Actor Saheed Balogun confirmed the actor’s death via his Instagram page, @saidibalogun, on Saturday.

Balogun, sharing the picture of the late Lewis said: “Good Night DEJUMO LEWIS, may your soul rest in perfect peace. RIP.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dejumo Lewis is a Nigerian film and television actor, famous for the Kabiyesi role in ‘The Village Headmaster, Nigeria’s longest-running television soap opera shown on NTA from 1968 to 1988 that starred Justus Esiri and Femi Robinson among others.

Some actors also took to the comment section of the post to pay their tribute to the deceased.

Funsho Adeolu wrote, “Oh wow! An icon has gone, may his soul rest in peace.”

Also, Mustapha Sholagbade said, “May heaven be pleased with him 🙏.”

Veteran Nigerian singer, Daddy Showkey also wrote, “Oh my God.”

Akin Olaiya said, “May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Kunle Afod said, “May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Also, Eniola Badmus wrote, “Awwwwwwww.”