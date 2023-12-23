ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Veteran Nollywood actor Dejumo Lewis dies at 80

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some actors also took to the comment section of the post to pay their tribute to the deceased.

Late Nollywood actor, Dejumo Lewis [DT]
Late Nollywood actor, Dejumo Lewis [DT]

Recommended articles

Actor Saheed Balogun confirmed the actor’s death via his Instagram page, @saidibalogun, on Saturday.

Balogun, sharing the picture of the late Lewis said: “Good Night DEJUMO LEWIS, may your soul rest in perfect peace. RIP.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dejumo Lewis is a Nigerian film and television actor, famous for the Kabiyesi role in ‘The Village Headmaster, Nigeria’s longest-running television soap opera shown on NTA from 1968 to 1988 that starred Justus Esiri and Femi Robinson among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some actors also took to the comment section of the post to pay their tribute to the deceased.

Funsho Adeolu wrote, “Oh wow! An icon has gone, may his soul rest in peace.”

Also, Mustapha Sholagbade said, “May heaven be pleased with him 🙏.”

Veteran Nigerian singer, Daddy Showkey also wrote, “Oh my God.”

Akin Olaiya said, “May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kunle Afod said, “May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Also, Eniola Badmus wrote, “Awwwwwwww.”

Raphael James, an art curator, wrote, “Good night ‘Kabiyesi’, the ‘Kabiyesi’ we all knew growing up in the 1970’s-80’s, Sir Dejumo Lewis, who played the lead role of ‘Kabiyesi’ in ‘The Village Headmaster’ television series which was Nigeria’s longest-running television soap opera on NTA 1968- 1988. He lives on.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood producer, Omajuwa graduates from KAP Film and Television Academy

Nollywood producer, Omajuwa graduates from KAP Film and Television Academy

Top 10 Nigerian EPs of 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Top 10 Nigerian EPs of 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Veteran Nollywood actor Dejumo Lewis dies at 80

Veteran Nollywood actor Dejumo Lewis dies at 80

The ultimate celebration of Nigerian music and culture

The ultimate celebration of Nigerian music and culture

Eric Many Entertainment unveils new superstar Gnewzy

Eric Many Entertainment unveils new superstar Gnewzy

Emeka Ike opens up on returning to acting with 'Malaika' after a long hiatus

Emeka Ike opens up on returning to acting with 'Malaika' after a long hiatus

Anthill's family feature 'Mikolo' is now streaming on Prime Video

Anthill's family feature 'Mikolo' is now streaming on Prime Video

Wizkid retains similar elements for 'S2'

Wizkid retains similar elements for 'S2'

1da Banton shines in scintillating music video for 'Gbadun'

1da Banton shines in scintillating music video for 'Gbadun'

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Emeka Ike and his ex-wife Suzanne Rero Ike

I was depressed, lost my property and kids – Emeka Ike recounts failed marriage

Burna Boy X Stefflondon

Burna Boy sparks reconciliation rumour, gifts ex-lover Stefflondon luxurious car

Instagram comedian and skit maker, Mr Macaroni [Instagram/MrMacaroni]

Mr Macaroni has 2 football players he enjoys watching the most

Late Nollywood actor, Dejumo Lewis [DT]

Veteran Nollywood actor Dejumo Lewis dies at 80