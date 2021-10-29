Veteran actor Joshua Johnson is dead

The actor reportedly died on Thursday, October 28, 2021, after battling an undisclosed illness.

Several of his colleagues have taken to social media to mourn the passing away of the movie star.

“This one HIT differently, but all I can say is “IT IS WELL”, when I called your phone and it rang, I thought all I heard were rumours, until I was told by the voice which was not yours, that you have gone to be with the Lord," Filmmaker Abel Alechenu wrote.

"I wish I could just hear that it’s one of your so many jokes…..”Uncle Josh”, “Old man!” As I always called you, our last conversation was our normal jokes fa, haba uncle Josh….May God comfort your immediate family and we your friends and fans, thanks for all the memories. God rest your soul.''

"Josh, why na???? The plan we had sitting under that tree on set, was yam porridge at my place, not this. This was not the plan at alllll! Kai. Sleep well my brother. Sleep well," actress Elvina Ibru wrote.

Until his death Johnson was one of the popular faces in the movie industry with a career spanning over two decades.

In his last days, Johnson became a regular in most of the TV drama series created by AfricaMagic.