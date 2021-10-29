RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Veteran actor Joshua Johnson is dead

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The actor died following an undisclosed illness.

Nollywood veteran Joshua Johnson [Instagram/ElvinaIbru]
Nollywood veteran Joshua Johnson [Instagram/ElvinaIbru]

Nollywood actor Joshua Johnson is dead.

Recommended articles

The actor reportedly died on Thursday, October 28, 2021, after battling an undisclosed illness.

Several of his colleagues have taken to social media to mourn the passing away of the movie star.

“This one HIT differently, but all I can say is “IT IS WELL”, when I called your phone and it rang, I thought all I heard were rumours, until I was told by the voice which was not yours, that you have gone to be with the Lord," Filmmaker Abel Alechenu wrote.

www.instagram.com

"I wish I could just hear that it’s one of your so many jokes…..”Uncle Josh”, “Old man!” As I always called you, our last conversation was our normal jokes fa, haba uncle Josh….May God comfort your immediate family and we your friends and fans, thanks for all the memories. God rest your soul.''

www.instagram.com

"Josh, why na???? The plan we had sitting under that tree on set, was yam porridge at my place, not this. This was not the plan at alllll! Kai. Sleep well my brother. Sleep well," actress Elvina Ibru wrote.

Until his death Johnson was one of the popular faces in the movie industry with a career spanning over two decades.

In his last days, Johnson became a regular in most of the TV drama series created by AfricaMagic.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Veteran actor Joshua Johnson is dead

Veteran actor Joshua Johnson is dead

Somadina returns with new single, 'Supersoma'

Somadina returns with new single, 'Supersoma'

Flavour, Joeboy, Victony, Gyakie and DJ Maphorisa feature on Mayorkun's sophomore album, 'Back In Office'

Flavour, Joeboy, Victony, Gyakie and DJ Maphorisa feature on Mayorkun's sophomore album, 'Back In Office'

'I was dealing with some deep issues' - BBNaija's Omatshola opens up following release of disturbing viral video

'I was dealing with some deep issues' - BBNaija's Omatshola opens up following release of disturbing viral video

Here is why Larry Gaaga's 'Egedege' is trending [Pulse Editor's Explainer]

Here is why Larry Gaaga's 'Egedege' is trending [Pulse Editor's Explainer]

Lota Chukwu is working on a documentary film for FIFA

Lota Chukwu is working on a documentary film for FIFA

Gigi Hadid splits with Zayn Malik, addresses rift between mum and partner

Gigi Hadid splits with Zayn Malik, addresses rift between mum and partner

'Squid Game' director slams Lebron James over comment about show's ending

'Squid Game' director slams Lebron James over comment about show's ending

Singer Zayn Malik accused of hitting partner Gigi Hadid's mum, Yolanda

Singer Zayn Malik accused of hitting partner Gigi Hadid's mum, Yolanda

Trending

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

Cubana Chief Priest, BBNaija's Maria and Paul O of UpFront and Personal [Instagram/CubanaChiefPriest] [Instagram/MariaChikeBenjamin] [Instagram/PaulO]

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]

Akrobeto's reaction to Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat featured on popular British troll network

Akrobeto's reaction to Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat featured on popular British troll network

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest and reality TV star Maria [Instagram/CubanaChiefPriest] [Instagram/MariaChikeBenjamin]