Veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu reveals how he survived spiritual attack

Among the things removed from his body include sea stones, bullets, pins, and a key.

He said the items were removed from his heart, chest, neck and shoulder regions of his body.

The movie star said he is an agent of God and cannot be harmed by anyone.

"Once you are with God nobody can harm you. However powerful the person be, he cannot harm you. I see myself as an agent of the Lord. At a point I was asleep, I was even seeing myself five feet under the ground," he said.

It would be recalled that in 2020, the movie veteran played down the rumours of his ill health.

"Good morning my people ❤️ Please disregard any foolish post on Facebook by anybody saying I am SICK and SOLICITING for MONEY, I'm in a perfectly good health condition, I will never ask anybody for A DIME neither am I on FACEBOOK. Signed Chief Chiwetalu Agu," he wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

Chiwetalu Agu is a Nigerian actor who won the 2012 Nollywood award for 'best actor in indigenous movie'.