Veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu reveals how he survived spiritual attack

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu has come out to deny the news spreading around town that he is sick and begging for financial assistance. [Instagram/ChiwetaluAgu]
Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu has come out to deny the news spreading around town that he is sick and begging for financial assistance.

In a video that has since gone viral, the movie veteran is seen showing the different items that were removed from his body.

Among the things removed from his body include sea stones, bullets, pins, and a key.

He said the items were removed from his heart, chest, neck and shoulder regions of his body.

The movie star said he is an agent of God and cannot be harmed by anyone.

"Once you are with God nobody can harm you. However powerful the person be, he cannot harm you. I see myself as an agent of the Lord. At a point I was asleep, I was even seeing myself five feet under the ground," he said.

It would be recalled that in 2020, the movie veteran played down the rumours of his ill health.

"Good morning my people ❤️ Please disregard any foolish post on Facebook by anybody saying I am SICK and SOLICITING for MONEY, I'm in a perfectly good health condition, I will never ask anybody for A DIME neither am I on FACEBOOK. Signed Chief Chiwetalu Agu," he wrote.

Nollywood veteran Chiwetalu Agu [LIB]
Nollywood veteran Chiwetalu Agu

Chiwetalu Agu is a Nigerian actor who won the 2012 Nollywood award for 'best actor in indigenous movie'.

His usage of specific language slang, phrases or clichés in many films has made him uniquely a household name in Nigeria and among Nollywood fans in general.

