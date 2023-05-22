Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

The veteran actor breathed his last in the early hours of Monday, May 22, following a brief illness.

The somber news was delivered to the public by Kunle Afod, a fellow actor and close associate of the deceased.

Afod took to his Instagram page to share the heartbreaking update, accompanied by a poignant photograph of the departed artist. In his heartfelt post, Afod wrote, "Hmmmm God, you know best. RIP Prince Adewale Adeyemo. He passed away this morning after a brief illness. May God provide comfort to his family, friends, and colleagues during this trying time."

This saddening occurrence follows closely after the recent losses of two other notable figures in the Nollywood industry, namely Saint Obi and Murphy Afolabi.