Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

Babatunde Lawal

He is the fourth Nollywood actor to pass away this month.

The actor featured in over one hundred movies before his demise.
Renowned Yoruba actor, Prince Adewale Adeyemo, has tragically passed away, leaving the entertainment industry and fans mourning his loss.

The veteran actor breathed his last in the early hours of Monday, May 22, following a brief illness.

The somber news was delivered to the public by Kunle Afod, a fellow actor and close associate of the deceased.

Afod took to his Instagram page to share the heartbreaking update, accompanied by a poignant photograph of the departed artist. In his heartfelt post, Afod wrote, "Hmmmm God, you know best. RIP Prince Adewale Adeyemo. He passed away this morning after a brief illness. May God provide comfort to his family, friends, and colleagues during this trying time."

This saddening occurrence follows closely after the recent losses of two other notable figures in the Nollywood industry, namely Saint Obi and Murphy Afolabi.

The Yoruba movie industry recently united to pay homage to the late Murphy Afolabi, who sadly departed on May 14, 2023. The industry's night of tribute served as a heartfelt remembrance of Afolabi's contributions and impact on the field.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

