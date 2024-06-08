Vera Sidika throws wild divorce party to celebrate ending marriage with Brown Mauzo [Video]

Taking to social media, Vera gave the world a glimpse into how the party went down, opining that “a divorce party is better than therapy”.

Videos shared by the mother of two confirmed that the party lived up to her expectations as it went down with all the elements that characterize a ratchet and wild party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Welcome to my DIVORCE PARTY!!!! 🥵💃🏼Theme; Ratchet 😂 Doing a divorce party is better than therapy.” Vera captioned the video, adding that “MARRIAGE IS A SCAM 🚨 TRENDSETTER 😩.”

The party was graced by The Real Housewives of Nairobi cast plus a few of her friends.

“Free like a bird, let’s get this party started. Marriage is a scam you all,” Vera shouted during the party that was graced by The Real Housewives of Nairobi cast and her friends.

Clarification on 'marriage is a scam' remarks

ADVERTISEMENT

She clarified that her stand on marriage was a personal opinion and not a fact, noting that while to her marriage is a scam, it is a beautiful thing to others.

“When I say marriage is a scam that’s my opinion and views on it. It’s not a fact. To some marriage is beautiful, to me marriage is a scam,” she said.

Vera Sidika defends particular lifestyle, accuses Kenyans of hypocrisy

ADVERTISEMENT

She defended a particular lifestyle, accusing Kenyans of being hypocrites and criticizing the same things that they do in private behind closed doors.

“Kenya tunapenda usherati, but act holy when we see someone else openly living that life carefree. Not that we hate it. We just hate their guts. But do the same thing behind closed doors,”. Vera slammed.

Guests at the party clearly understood the assignment, stepping out in carnival costumes.