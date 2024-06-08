ADVERTISEMENT
Vera Sidika throws wild divorce party to celebrate ending marriage with Brown Mauzo [Video]

Charles Ouma

Vera Sidika has taken breakup game to the next level with a wild and lavish divorce party after ending marriage with Brown Mauzo

Vera Sidika
Vera Sidika

Social media influencer and businesswoman Vera Sidika has set new standards in celebrating breakup by throwing a lavish Divorce party to mark a new chapter after her failed marriage to singer Brown Mauzo.

Taking to social media, Vera gave the world a glimpse into how the party went down, opining that “a divorce party is better than therapy”.

Videos shared by the mother of two confirmed that the party lived up to her expectations as it went down with all the elements that characterize a ratchet and wild party.

“Welcome to my DIVORCE PARTY!!!! 🥵💃🏼Theme; Ratchet 😂 Doing a divorce party is better than therapy.” Vera captioned the video, adding that “MARRIAGE IS A SCAM 🚨 TRENDSETTER 😩.”

The party was graced by The Real Housewives of Nairobi cast plus a few of her friends.

“Free like a bird, let’s get this party started. Marriage is a scam you all,” Vera shouted during the party that was graced by The Real Housewives of Nairobi cast and her friends.

She clarified that her stand on marriage was a personal opinion and not a fact, noting that while to her marriage is a scam, it is a beautiful thing to others.

“When I say marriage is a scam that’s my opinion and views on it. It’s not a fact. To some marriage is beautiful, to me marriage is a scam,” she said.

She defended a particular lifestyle, accusing Kenyans of being hypocrites and criticizing the same things that they do in private behind closed doors.

Kenya tunapenda usherati, but act holy when we see someone else openly living that life carefree. Not that we hate it. We just hate their guts. But do the same thing behind closed doors,”. Vera slammed.

Guests at the party clearly understood the assignment, stepping out in carnival costumes.

Revelers were seen having a good time with music, drinks and fun flowing freely.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

