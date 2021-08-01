Van Vicker drops stunning family portraits to mark 44th birthday (PHOTOS)

Van Vicker, father of three children, took to social media today to share two adorable, stunning family portraits and expressed how much important they are to him.

He said he feels blessed, healthy and happy, and surrounded by love (referring to his beautiful family).

“It is my BIRTHDAY! I turn 44. I feel blessed, healthy, happy, and surrounded by love - The aVANgers. To God be the Glory,” he captioned his first family portrait.

He shared another photo of himself and his family having a meal and captioned: “The morning of the 1st #aVANgers.”

Thousands of fans flooded his Instagram page today to wish him a happy birthday. Fellow celebrities also wished him.

Ghanaian actors Lawyer Nti, Kalybos, Nikki Samonas, Juliet Ibrahim, Prince David Osei, and Nigerian actors Junior Pope Odonwodo, Austin Faani, Laide Bakare, Bolanle Ninalowo, and Ekenedilichukwu Ugochukwu Eric Nwenweh wished him.

Just last week, Vicker received his first degree 21 years after completing senior high school (S.H.S).

He graduated from the African University College of Communications (A.U.C.C) over the weekend with First Class Honours in Strategic Communication. He also won the “Best Student in Strategic Communication” and “Best Communication Student” awards.

According to Van Vicker, it took him 21 years to achieve his degree because his mother didn’t have enough funds to push him into the tertiary level.