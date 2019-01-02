Before you think we are about to throw jabs at Usher, have a close look at the music star's new hairstyle and ask yourself this question...what was he thinking?

In case you don't know, Usher Raymond is 40 years old and even though we aren't saying this is mid-life crisis taking its toll on him, it is kind of strange for a lot of people to come around with this new look.

The music star has shared a number of photos on his Instagram page looking dapper with this new look. For us two things come to mind; it is either Usher is about to star in a new movie or this look is for a music video.

Usher has been on the low for a while up until recently when the news broke that he was filing for a divorce from wife, Grace Miguel, nine months after their separation.

People said it had obtained a divorce document filed by the R&B star in Georgia against his estranged wife and Us Weekly said it had confirmed the legal action. The Blast was the first to report the divorce story. The couple was last photographed together in June having dinner in Los Angeles.

Recall that back in 2017, Usher was reported involved in a messy cheating scandal and was called out by a lady who claimed he infected her with herpes. It was later reported that he paid the woman a whopping $1.1M.

Usher reportedly paid $1.1M to woman he allegedly infected with herpes

Usher reportedly racked out $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit with a lady who claimed the singer infected her with herpes. Court documents dated back to late 2012 show that the 38-year-old singer, whose real name is Usher Raymond IV, was diagnosed with herpes in 2009 or 2010.

The 'Confessions' star had unprotected sex with the claimant without confessing that he was carrying the virus, the papers add. In California, it is illegal to knowingly or recklessly transmit a sexually transmitted disease. Usher allegedly did that when he told the victim he had tested negative for the virus, despite a “greenish discharge” from his penis, the court papers say.

“Believing Raymond’s statements that (the discharge) had been nothing and cleared up, (she) continued her relationship,” the legal documents said.

The claimant was later diagnosed with herpes, complete with vaginal sores, fevers, and chills, she alleged in papers. Usher paid some of the victim’s medical bills in 2012, a total of $2,754.40 in all, the court papers show. That’s when he also had his doctor call the woman to tell her that the singer did indeed carry the herpes virus.