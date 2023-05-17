US paparazzi stalk Prince Harry, Meghan in intense 2-hour car chase
NYPD says the chase resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road.
On May 17, 2023, Sky News reported that the couple, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, were involved in a near-catastrophic car chase with the paparazzi in New York.
According to the New York Police Department, the chase went on for nearly two hours and resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers.
The chase happened after Prince Harry and Meghan attended an awards ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York on Tuesday which is their first public appearance since the recent coronation of King Charles III.
News reports stated that the couple was chased by up to six blacked-out vehicles driven by unidentified people. Reports also stated that the vehicles were driven on pavements, jumped red lights, and reversed down a one-way street during the chase.
