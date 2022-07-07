RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Uche Maduagwu says he was arrested for coming out as gay

Odion Okonofua
The actor made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 7, 2022.

"I was arrested this afternoon by security operatives for coming out as gay and for telling Joe Biden to sanction Buhari over Bauchi undemocratic sharia judgment on LGBT,'' he wrote.

Maduagwu's alleged arrest is coming a day after he made a u-turn about his sexuality on social media.

"I was born gay. I am still gay, I will forever remain gay. The government cannot tell us how to live our lives in Nigeria. What is happening in the North, especially Bauchi is so unfair and wrong. No single pastor spoke out against sharia erroneous undemocratic laws, why?" he wrote.

He went on to appeal to the president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, to sanction his Nigerian counterpart for infringing on the rights of Nigerians.

It would be recalled that in 2021, the controversial actor revealed that he was gay.

He came under severe backlash from several Nigerians including celebrities like Victoria Inyama who believed he was not sincere about his sexuality.

A few months later, he made a u-turn and denied being gay.

"Dear fans, I am not gay. I lost movie roles, endorsements and my girlfriend fighting for LGBT rights in Nigeria," he wrote.

"Omg, even my girlfriend left me despite knowing I was fighting for LGBT right in Naija but I no regret using my celebrity status to fighting for this beautiful community."

Maduagwu is a popular actor who became famous for trolling politicians, celebrities, and pastors on social media.

