RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ubi Franklin's baby mama Sandra Iheuwa's sent packing 5 months after marriage

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Thompson says he sent Sandra's properties to his sister's place and warned her not to return to his house.

Sandra Iheuwa and her estranged husband Steve Thompson [Instagram/MimiWilfred]
Sandra Iheuwa and her estranged husband Steve Thompson [Instagram/MimiWilfred]

Popular socialite Sandra Iheuwa's marriage to Steve Thompson has reportedly crashed.

Recommended articles

According to Thompson, he could no longer manage the marriage because of Iheuwa's behaviour.

In a series of posts shared via his Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 9, 2022, the businessman gave several reasons why their marriage crashed.

Ubi Franklin's baby mama Sandra Iheuwa's sent packing 5 months after marriage
Ubi Franklin's baby mama Sandra Iheuwa's sent packing 5 months after marriage Pulse Nigeria

"My marriage to Sandra can never work again because of her too much use of social media. She doesn't care about the home. She is bragging about how she cooked three times," he wrote.

Ubi Franklin's baby mama Sandra Iheuwa's sent packing 5 months after marriage
Ubi Franklin's baby mama Sandra Iheuwa's sent packing 5 months after marriage Pulse Nigeria
Ubi Franklin's baby mama Sandra Iheuwa's sent packing 5 months after marriage
Ubi Franklin's baby mama Sandra Iheuwa's sent packing 5 months after marriage Pulse Nigeria

He also disclosed how Iheuwa accused him of marrying her because she's a Green cardholder.

Thompson said he had already thrown her stuff away from his house and warned the estate security guards not to allow her back to their home.

In another twist, there are reports that the marriage crashed over Thompson's infidelity.

Sandra Iheuwa and Steve Thompson [Instagram/MimiWilfred]
Sandra Iheuwa and Steve Thompson [Instagram/MimiWilfred] Pulse Nigeria

According to blogger, LIB, Thompson started cheating on Ihuewa upon their arrival from their honeymoon.

Thompson and Iheuwa tied the knot in a flamboyant wedding ceremony in 2021.

They are expecting a baby together

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ubi Franklin's baby mama Sandra Iheuwa's sent packing 5 months after marriage

Ubi Franklin's baby mama Sandra Iheuwa's sent packing 5 months after marriage

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi: A radio maven of Nigeria’s modern era

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi: A radio maven of Nigeria’s modern era

Here are the top 5 most powerful co-signs in Nigerian music

Here are the top 5 most powerful co-signs in Nigerian music

Hawkeye: a sharpshooting series that hits the bullseye

Hawkeye: a sharpshooting series that hits the bullseye

AMAA calls for entry ahead of 2022 edition

AMAA calls for entry ahead of 2022 edition

Vonita drops music video for Shakara remix with Lyta

Vonita drops music video for Shakara remix with Lyta

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid release a video for their new single, 'Ballon D'or'

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid release a video for their new single, 'Ballon D'or'

Amazon Prime Video inks licensing deal with Nigeria's Anthill Studios

Amazon Prime Video inks licensing deal with Nigeria's Anthill Studios

Singer Rema gains admission to the University of Lagos

Singer Rema gains admission to the University of Lagos

Trending

'Kasapreko must cancel his deal' - Netizens express disgust over Shatta Wale's rape tweet

Shatta Wale

Davido's 1st baby mama breaks down in tears following reports of fight with 2nd baby mama in nightclub

Davido and his baby mama, Sophie Momodu with their daughter, Imade [LindaIkeji]

Nigel Gaisie invites infamous niece and family home for live Facebook conversation (WATCH)

Nigel Gaisie invites infamous niece and family home for live Facebook conversation (WATCH)

Jim Iyke says fight with Uche Maduagwu was planned, reveals he was paid handsomely

Nollywood movie star; Jim Iyke [The Residence Afrika]