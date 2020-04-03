Ubi Franklin says former housemate of Big Brother Naija, Tacha attacked him on social media for not helping her get a place at the reality TV show.

During a live chat with the winner of the last edition of Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke, the media mogul shared his not so nice experience with Tacha.

''Let me tell you something and I'll tell you on this live chat. And I pray I get the contact of whoever is managing Tacha to bring her to this show. Before Tacha went to Big Brother, one person I never wanted to see on Big Brother was Tacha," he said.

"The reason is that she went on Big Brother, she was on her page every day. I didn't know her and had never met her from anywhere. I felt really hurt. One day somebody sent me her page and was like this girl is always abusing you, who is this? I now checked.

Ubi Franklin says he really wished Tacha didn't make it to Big Brother Naija [Instagram/UbiFranklinTripleMG]

"Why was Tacha abusing me...she was abusing me because she sent me a DM asking me that she wanted to Big Brother and I told her that I didn't have links to take to Big Brother and after I said that, she attacked me.

Tacha was one of the housemates from the last edition of Big Brother Naija. Her stay in the house was marred with controversies.

Tacha was one of the housemates from the last edition of Big Brother Naija. Her stay in the house was marred with controversies. [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

At some point, she was disqualified from the reality TV show for breaking the house rules.