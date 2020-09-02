American movie mogul, Tyler Perry has joined the club of billionaires in the world.

According to Forbes, Perry has a networth of $1B and has earned more than $1.4B in pretax income since 2005.

The breakdown of Perry's wealth indicates that he has $320M for his entire library of movies, TV shows, plays, etc., as he owns 100% of the content he's created.

American movie mogul, Tyler Perry has joined the club of billionaires in the world. New York Times

The Tyler Perry Studios, which sits on 330 acres in Georgia, is worth $280M.

He also said to be worth $300M in cash and investments.

Perry has a $60M equity stake in BET+, the streaming service that debuted last year.

Finally, his cars and house are worth $40M.

Perry is an American actor, writer, producer, and director.

He has produced several movies including 'Diary Of A Mad Black Woman,' 'Daddy's Little Girls,' 'Why Did I Get Married,' and the controversial blockbuster 'Acrimony,' to mention a few.