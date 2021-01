One of America's most powerful celebrity couples, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are getting divorced.

The news of their divorce broke the Internet late Tuesday, January 5, 2021, with different sources claiming that their marriage was done and dusted.

According to PageSix, Kardashian has already hired divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser for the settlements.

Kim and Kanye got married in 2014 in an over-the-top ceremony in Italy Getty Images

Since the news broke, Twitter has been wilding out with different opinions about the divorce.