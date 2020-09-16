Social media was sent into a frenzy when the news broke of American rapper, Cardi B's divorce from husband and rapper, Offset.

The marriage has been marred with infidelity rumours since they tied the knot in 2017.

According to court documents, the hearing of their divorce case will be held later in November.

There are reports that Cardi B wants joint custody of their daughter, Kulture.

Since the news broke of their divorce, Twitter has been wilding out with reactions.

A lot of people believe Cardi B's decision to leave Offset who has come under fire several times for cheating is best thing after slice bread.