Canadian singer Tory Lanez has issued a stern warning to IK Ogbonna to stop posting the Nigerian flag on his Instagram Live which has got Twitter talking.

The rapper who has become famous for his IG live videos since the lockdown over coronavirus surge globally, made a special announcement where he gave the Nigerian actor the warning.

''Special announcement, maybe the most special announcement all day, IK Ogbonna please stop posting the same f**king flag," he said.

This statement has since sent Twitter into a frenzy as the actor has become the second trending topic on the social media platform.