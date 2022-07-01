'Their marriage is still intact' - Toyin Abraham's management debunks report of actress's marriage collapse

"We just saw a report of an ‘untrue’ and alleged ‘shaky’ marriage of our talent, Toyin Abraham and her Nollywood star husband, Kola Ajeyemi. Often time, people say there is no smoke without fire, but this time around we assure all fans of Toyin and Kola Ajeyemi that there was no smoke talk less of fire," part of the statement read.

It also denied the reports that the actress has not slept in her house for months.

"This story is not true. Toyin has not slept out in months except for location or when she’s out of town for job. Most often than not, she and her husband holiday together both within and outside Nigeria," it added.

''We understand there are people who feed bloggers and gist merchants lies so as to achieve selfish interest, we leave such people in the ‘hand of God’."

Pulse Nigeria

"We also acknowledge concern that people have shown regarding the marriage and prayers that God will sustain it. We thank you and appreciate the concern. But we can assure them that the marriage is intact, not shaky and all is well."

Abraham and Ajeyemi got married in 2019.